Muzaffarnagar, Jul 7 (PTI) Body of a 15-year-old boy was recovered from a pond in Kuralsi village here, police said on Monday.

The body was spotted by locals on Sunday following which it was fished out and sent for postmortem, Station House Officer (SHO) Anand Dev Mishra said on Monday.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's family, the child had gone missing earlier in the day.

His slippers were later found near the pond, raising suspicion that he may have entered the water for bathing and accidentally drowned.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

