New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Boehringer Ingelheim India on Tuesday said it has obtained injunctions against four domestic drug companies which have launched generic versions of its patent-protected drug Linagliptin.

The company markets the drug under the brand name Trajenta.

The ad-interim injunctions restrain the companies from infringing the patent of Linagliptin by advertising, launching, making, using, offering for sale, selling, importing and/or exporting in any form in India either by themselves or through their directors, partners licenses, stockist and distributors, agents etc until the next date of hearing, the company said in a statement.

Boehringer Ingelheim said it holds a valid patent for Linagliptin in India until August 2023.

"The swift and just actions from the Hon'ble High Court over the past nine months have reaffirmed our faith in Indian legal system in securing the enforcement of patent rights and upholding of patient interests. This also underlines the strength of Boehringer Ingelheim's patents," Boehringer Ingelheim India MD Vani Manja said.

The drug firm continues to remain committed to making a positive difference in the lives of patients with its innovator drugs and expect all responsible corporate citizens to uphold its valid patents for innovator drugs, she added.

"We believe that upholding patent rights encourage a culture of innovation and R&D in the country," Manja said.

The company said that in the last nine months, it has received injunctions against drug firms like Eris Lifesciences, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Emcure Pharmaceuticals for patent infringement of its innovator drugs Jardiance (Empagliflozin) and Trajenta (Linagliptin).

Established in 2003, Boehringer Ingelheim India manages the India and the neighbouring markets' operations of the global enterprise. The company focuses on the key therapy areas of diabetes, cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

