Srinagar, Oct 6 (PTI) Kashmir Valley has a vast untapped potential for banking business growth that needs to be tapped immediately to pass on the benefits of various banking products to the customers, Bank of India MD and Chief Executive A K Das said here on Wednesday.

Das was speaking at a programme where the bank undertook an important initiative to extensively take mainstream banking to the people of the Kashmir Valley by organising a 'Customer Outreach Programme' here.

Also Read | Nokia T20 Tablet With 8,200mAh Battery & 2K Display Launched; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

The outreach programme marked the beginning of a series of similar programmes planned across the country during this festive season by Bank of India, predominantly with a view to take banking to the doorsteps and for the bank to be an active partner in the ongoing economic revival process.

Das interacted with several existing and potential customers.

Also Read | Battlegrounds Mobile India To Get PUBG Mobile's Mega Modes Soon.

"The Valley has vast untapped potential for banking business growth, which needs to be tapped immediately to pass on the benefits of the various banking products viz. housing, vehicle, education, agriculture etc. and other banking schemes like PM SVANidhi, MSME Mudra loan and social security schemes to the common man," he said.

The MD and CEO emphasised that it will not only boost and accelerate the socioeconomic growth of the region but will also contribute to uplift the livelihood of the people at large.

He said the bank will continue its efforts to support and provide quality banking facilities to its customers.

Das, in the presence of Field General Manager A K Jain, also distributed sanction letters to several beneficiaries under various loan products/ schemes of the bank.

The BoI is actively considering opening one more branch in the Valley to enter mainstream banking with fully digitised facilities. In addition, BoI is also opening its first branch in Leh in the UT of Ladakh on October 22. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)