Sambhal (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) As Holi coincides with Jumma during the holy month of Ramazan, a social worker in Sambhal on Tuesday gifted 'pichkaris', 'gulaal' and roses to people in markets and said both the communities should celebrate the day peacefully.

Hoil this year falls on March 14 (Friday).

Social worker Saeed Akhtar Issraeli also took blessings of the elderly.

On Diwali last year, he had distributed lamps and candles to people belonging to the Hindu community.

"We should live together peacefully. Whether it is Holi or Diwali, Eid or Bakrid, everyone should celebrate festivals together... Holi will be celebrated and so will Jumma during Ramzan," he told reporters.

Jumma namaaz will be held peacefully and Holi will also be celebrated, he said.

"There are a handful of people who spread hatred, our work is to spread love. There should be Hindu-Muslim brotherhood in the country. The country should develop and the state should also progress," Issraeli said.

He said that for several years, he has been distributing 'diyas' and candles during Diwali.

"This time, I wished happy Holi to my brothers and presented pichkaris, gulaal and roses to them. I also took blessings of the elderly," the social worker said. PTI COR NAV

