Latest News | Bounce Ties Up with CredR to Provide Refurbished 2-wheelers to Customers

Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) Bengaluru-based bike rental firm Bounce has partnered with used two-wheeler sales platform CredR to provide refurbished vehicles that will be listed on the former's platform under various long-term rental and subscription schemes, a release said on Monday.

The strategic partnership is aimed at providing a wide range of used two-wheelers to consumers with varying budgets and requirements and a step towards expanding the distribution channel, thereby increasing refurbished used two-wheeler accessibility, it said.

Also Read | Acer Veriton N Series Business PC Launched in India at Rs 9,999.

CredR, which has over 50 showrooms, has operations across eight cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Jaipur.

With multiple discovery touchpoints that include both websites, Bounce mobile app, CredR showrooms and doorstep delivery and servicing offered by CredR, customers will now have easier access to refurbished used two-wheelers, the release said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A21s Confirmed to Be Launched in India on June 17.

There are indications of an increasing demand for used two-wheelers due to financial uncertainty and restrictions on public transport amid the current situation, it said.

With an omni-channel presence across eight cities, CredR is now aiming to be accessible to those customers who are looking to lease a two-wheeler for a shorter period of time instead of making a long-term commitment, said the release adding that Bounce has recently shifted its focus from short-term bike rentals to long-term subscriptions and sale of new and used bikes.

"We are happy to partner with Bounce to place our products on their platform for sale to their customers. Additionally, we will also provide used bikes, to be offered by Bounce to their customers, for lease or subscription," CredR Chief Strategy Officer Sasidhar Nandigam.

He said that the firm is working on more such partnerships with other companies to democratise the access of our products to a larger base of customers. "We are in various advanced stages of discussion with other players in this space, for similar strategic alliances."

With the widespread restrictions on the use of public transport, using a two-wheeler as a private mode of transportation is being viewed as more convenient, safe and inexpensive, he said.

The current wave of consumers is definitely cautious and value-driven and wants to safeguard their financial interests while still having access to private-owned mobility, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)