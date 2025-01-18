Deoria (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was allegedly raped here by two of his friends, one of them a minor, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer said the two accused are aged 15 and 18 and efforts are on to nab them.

The incident took place on January 3 in a village under the Rudrapur Police Station jurisdiction.

The SP said the boy is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Though police maintain there were two attackers, the boy's family alleges he was raped by three of his friends.

According to the boy's family, the accused had raped him earlier too by luring him to Mumbai with the promise of a job.

The family alleged the accused gave him some intoxicant and then performed unnatural sex with him when he passed out, the SP said.

