New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Enterprises targets Rs 2,700 crore revenue from its new housing project in Bengaluru.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Brigade Enterprises said it has launched a residential project 'Brigade Eternia' in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 14, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The project, spread over 14.65 acres, will have 1,124 residential units with a total built-up area of about 20 lakh square feet.

"The project has a revenue potential of over Rs 2,700 crores," Brigade said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 14, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The project will be completed by March 31, 2030.

Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises, said, "North Bangalore, particularly Yelahanka, is emerging as a key micro market with immense growth potential."

Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India's leading property developers.

Brigade has developed many projects in South India.

As per the PropEquity data, housing sales in Bengaluru fell 9 per cent to 60,506 units in 2024, from 66,600 units in the preceding year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)