Balasore (Odisha) Apr 7 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was arrested in Odisha's Balasore town on Wednesday after 12 gram of brown sugar worth Rs 1.2 lakh was seized from her possession, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnel raided a house in the Aradbazar area and seized the contraband, a senior officer said.

During interrogation, the woman admitted that she had plans to sell the brown sugar to a person, he said.

The police also seized unaccounted cash of Rs 2,200 and a mobile phone from her possession, the officer added. PTI

