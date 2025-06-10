Hyderabad, Jun 10 (PTI) Opposition BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruti president K Kavitha on Tuesday held a protest here against the state Road Transport Corporation (RTC) increasing the student bus pass tariff and toll plaza user charges.

Kavitha held a sit-in at Bus Bhavan here, the headquarters of RTC, seeking roll back of the hike. Telangana Jagruti is a cultural organised headed by her.

A police official said 19 people, including Kavitha, were taken into preventive custody and all of them were subsequently released.

Observing that the student bus pass tariff has not been increased during the last three years, the RTC on Monday announced revision of the tariff.

The tariff of monthly pass in Hyderabad and Warangal up to four kms has been revised from Rs 150 to Rs 225. Among others, the tariff applies to different distances of travel, including 8 km, 12 km, 18 km and up to 22 km.

