New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The BSE's platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on Thursday announced the listing of two firms, taking the tally of listed companies on the bourse to 412.

The two companies listed on the BSE SME are Rex Sealing And Packing Industries Ltd and SVS Ventures Ltd, the exchange said in a statement on Thursday.

With the listing of these companies, the number of firms listed stood at 412 on the BSE SME platform.

So far, the 410 companies listed on the BSE SME platform raised Rs 4,544 crore from the market and the total market capitalization of these companies as of January 11, 2023, stands at Rs 65,000 crore.

BSE launched its SME platform in March 2012.

