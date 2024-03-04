Noida, Mar 4 (PTI) A 46-year-old builder was found dead at his home in Noida on Monday in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

"Pawan Bhadana, who lived in Sector 93A, was found dead at his home, with his body hanging from the ceiling fan in a room. He was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead," a police spokesperson said.

The cause of the suicide was yet to be ascertained, the official said.

Police said further legal proceedings in the case are underway.

