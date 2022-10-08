New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Saturday organised a national workshop on ease of doing business, an official statement said.

Addressing the workshop, Parameswaran Iyer, CEO of Niti Aaayog, highlighted the importance of India's performance on global indices.

Ajay Tirkey, Secretary, Department of Land Resources, said that significant improvement in registration processes has been achieved through digitisation and accessible grievance redressal mechanism.

The department is working on the next phase of reforms, including geo-referencing and unique identity for land parcels, he said.

Amitabh Kant, G 20 Sherpa, emphasized the role of ease of doing business in transforming India.

He said that complacency with improvement of India's rank is not desirable, adding, "De-novo thinking on the very need of certain processes, permissions, renewals is necessary to attain Ease of Doing business in its true spirit."

