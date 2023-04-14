Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of 30 hotel brands, on Friday announced its debut in Goa, with the opening of JW Marriott Goa.

This opening marks a milestone for Marriott International's 150th opening in South Asia, the global hospitality brand said in a statement.

"JW Marriott is at the forefront of the evolution of luxury, blending a legacy of extraordinary hospitality with a contemporary commitment to mindfulness and well-being that continues to be a priority for today's luxury traveller," JW Marriott Global Brand Leader Bruce Rohr said.

