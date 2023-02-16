New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Spectrum Talent Management, a human talent management company, has filed preliminary papers with the NSE to mop-up funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises of a fresh issue of 60.49 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) component for up to 5.99 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 per share, according to an release.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Six Fishermen Attacked, Robbed by Unidentified Men in Midsea Near Point Calimere.

The company will make further announcements regarding the issue upon receiving regulatory approvals, the release said.

Incorporated in 2012, Spectrum Talent Management Ltd is one of the leading recruitment companies in India.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Likely to Hike DA by 4%, Check How Much Dearness Allowance Employees Will Get.

The shares are proposed to be listed on National Stock Exchange's SME Platform (NSE EMERGE).

Beeline Capital Advisors and Sarthi Capital Advisors are the book running lead managers to the issue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)