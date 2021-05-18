New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Dukaan, a software-as-a-service platform for online stores, on Tuesday said it has partnered with online delivery platform Dunzo and Shiprocket, a tech-enabled logistics aggregation platform.

The partnerships will enable integration of delivery into the Dukaan platform for a seamless retail experience. Shiprocket provides a fully automated end-to-end workflow from sending the inventory to dispatching and tracking orders, while Dunzo's expertise lies in on-demand delivery that ensures customers get what they want when they want it.

By integrating both capabilities into the platform, Dukaan's 3.5 million merchants cannot only automate their delivery systems but also acquire better control of their business with techniques to manage their deliveries across stores and consumers, a statement said.

Dukaan founder and CEO Suumit Shah said, "The future of delivery tracking rests on bringing predictability to order service time for a great customer experience. Our strategic partnerships with Dunzo and Shiprocket will not only automate delivery for our merchants but also help them scale their business,” .

* Oppo extends product service warranty amid lockdown

* Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Tuesday announced the extension of the repair warranty of all of its products until June 30, 2021, in view of the lockdown measures taken by various state governments in India.

This would be applicable to products whose warranty expires during lockdown period, according to a statement.

"Following the directives by the government, the Oppo service centres will remain closed till the lockdown is applicable in the different parts of the country...the scheme is applicable across product categories including smartphones and accessories such as chargers, data cable, and earphones," it added.

In addition to this, the after-sales customer service support of Oppo India is providing users remote support through a dedicated AI-powered Chatbot called 'Ollie' that is available 24/7 for consumers. Oppo is among the top five smartphone vendors in the country, as per industry reports.

* Spark Studio raises seed funding from Better Capital

* Extracurricular edutech start-up Spark Studio on Tuesday said it has raised its first round of investment from Better Capital.

The quantum of funding raised or the valuation at which the investment was made was not disclosed. Spark Studio will invest in building a strong team to develop the tech platform to deliver a superlative experience and to develop best-in-class curriculum and content, according to a statement. Spark Studio co-founder and CEO Anushree Goenka said, "Extracurricular learning is an unstructured and fragmented market. Parents typically rely on teachers in their hyperlocal communities."

She added that this is logistically difficult for parents, and usually not pedagogically sound and in the current environment, less safe. "We have a razor sharp focus on building a top-notch learning experience, and going deeper in a few categories."

Spark Studio was founded in October 2020 by Anushree Goenka, Kaustubh Khade, and Namita Goel. It has over 15 extracurricular courses in three categories — Music, Communications, and Visual Arts. Hundreds of children across India, Middle East, South-East Asia and the UK are currently learning with them. HRS hrs

