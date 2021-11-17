New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Realty firm Eldeco on Wednesday said it has partnered with CricKingdom, a cricket academy mentored by Indian T20 skipper Rohit Sharma, for its housing project in Noida.

CricKingdom will run cricket academy at the project 'Eldeco Live by the Greens' in Sector 150, Noida.

Established in 1985, Eldeco Group is a North India-focused real estate developer with a strong presence in Tier-2 cities. The Group operates in Lucknow through the BSE-listed entity Eldeco Housing & Industries Limited (EHIL) and in the rest of India through the privately held Eldeco Infrastructure & Properties Limited (EIPL).

It has delivered 175 projects with about 30 million square feet of real estate development. Besides these, the Group has 30 projects with 35 million square feet in various stages of execution.

* Charcoal Concepts to invest Rs 150 cr, to open 200 QSR stores in 5 yrs

* Foodservice brand Charcoal Concepts, which owns Indian restaurant brand Copper Chimney, has entered into the quick service restaurant (QSR) format and plans to invest Rs 150 crore in the next five years.

The company will open 200 Joshh QSR outlets across the country of its vegetarian Indian QSR brands — Joshh and Joshh Kulfi (its dessert spin-off), according to a statement.

"The company's initial plans are to create a strong foothold in the country's metropolitan cities in the next 5 years, starting with the launch of pure vegetarian Indian QSR brands, Joshh and Joshh Kulfi (its dessert spin-off) in Mumbai," it said.

Charcoal Concepts owns Indian cuisine brands, including Copper Chimney and Bombay Brasserie, with a presence across South Asia, the Middle East, and the UK. Charcoal Concepts has adopted an app-focused strategy, developing and rolling out a customised tech platform for digital ordering to make ordering and service super-fast and easy for customers. It will partner with Swiggy, Zomato and corporate sector-focused aggregator companies such as CaterHero. HRS hrs

