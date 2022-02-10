New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has won the coveted 'ICAI Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting' for the financial year 2020-21.

On behalf of BHEL, the award was received by its Director (Finance) Subodh Gupta from Union Minister Jitendra Singh, according to a company statement.

Singh is the Minister of State for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences; Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office; Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space.

Winning this prestigious recognition for the second year in succession (which was received last year for the first time after a gap of nearly four decades) is a rare distinction achieved by BHEL.

* PFC wins ICAI Silver award for excellence in financial reporting for 2020-21 in 'public sector entities' category

* State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has won the prestigious Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Silver award for excellence in financial reporting for 2020-21 in the 'public sector entities' category.

PFC was bestowed with this award for its compliance with accounting standards, commendable accounting practices adopted while preparing financial statements, the policies adopted for disclosure and presentation of financial statements, among other information contained in the annual report, company statement said.

The award was received by its CMD R S Dhillon, its Director (Finance) Parminder Chopra, and its ED (Finance) R K Malhotra from Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, at an award distribution ceremony held on February 9. HRS hrs

