New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Audio streaming platform Spotify on Wednesday said it is expanding its 'Music + Talk' listening experience to 15 new markets, including India.

In October last year, Spotify had launched the 'Music + Talk' show format that brought together music and spoken-word content. The format weaves full songs and talk commentary together into one show. Through Anchor, Spotify has also made Music + Talk an accessible format that can be used to create these shows. Anchor's suite of tools is already available to users in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

"Starting today, we're expanding the experience to millions more creators and listeners around the world and sharing the tool with 15 new markets across Europe, Latin America, and Asia," according to a statement.

With this expansion, Japan, India, the Philippines, Indonesia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Colombia will have access to the blended audio experience, it added. The shows will be available to premium and free listeners. Spotify Premium users will hear full tracks as part of these shows, while Free users will hear 30-second previews of each song. Shows can be listened to globally wherever Spotify is available.

* DrinkPrime raises Rs 8cr from UCIC and WesternCap

* DrinkPrime, the start-up working on making safe drinking water accessible and affordable to everyone, on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 8 crore as part of its debt fundraising.

The company has raised Rs 5 crore from UC Inclusive Credit, and Rs 3 crore from non-banking financial company, Western Capital, according to a statement.

"We want to be the most convenient option when it comes to accessing safe drinking water. We, at DrinkPrime, are proud to serve more than 1 lakh users across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi NCR.

"We are thankful to UC Inclusive Credit and Western Capital for their support to help us get closer to our dream of making safe drinking water accessible to everyone," DrinkPrime co-founder and CEO Vijender Reddy Muthyala said. HRS hrs

