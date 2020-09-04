New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Discount brokerage 5paisa.com on Friday said it has appointed former CTO of Flipkart Ravi Garikipati as an additional non-executive and independent director on its board as it aims to consolidate its position in the digital investing marketplace.

Garikipati is an entrepreneur and technologist with over 30 years of experience mostly in technology and executive leadership roles, the company said.

Also Read | Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus, Enjoy 20 5G Smartphones With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

He was the co-founder of a fintech startup Davinta FinServ, focusing on financial inclusion for the bottom of the pyramid. Prior to co-founding Davinta, as CTO of Flipkart, he defined and executed technology vision and roadmap to transform commerce.

5paisa.com is a fin-tech company and offers multiple financial products besides broking like mutual funds, insurance among others.

Also Read | Chinese Sukhoi Fighter Jet Shot Down by Taiwan? Taiwanese Officials Call Report ‘Fake’ As Video With ‘False’ Claims Goes Viral.

***************** ABB unit first to get Green Building Certification in Nashik industrial area

*Engineering major ABB India on Friday said that its factory in Nasik is the first to get Green Factory Building Certification by IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) in Nashik Industrial Area.

"ABB India's commitment towards sustainability and eco-efficiency has been recognised with a gold certification by the IGBC for its environmentally friendly Nashik smart factory in India," it said.

The IGBC is a consensus-driven not-for-profit council formed with the aim of enabling an environmentally cohesive ecosystem.

The IGBC Green Factory Buildings is the first rating programme developed in India, exclusively for the industrial sector. This is based on globally accepted energy and environmental principles and strikes a balance between known established practices and emerging concepts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)