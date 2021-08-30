Mumbai, Aug 30 (PTI) India had 96 million viewers paying for over the top (OTT) services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar etc, a consultant said on Monday.

The overall OTT audience is 353 million, which means a fourth of India consumes videos over the internet, the report by Ormax Media based on a survey, said.

* * * * * * JN aluminium research centre Nagpur organises lecture on Major Dhyan Chand *

Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre, Nagpur--a central autonomous research body under the mines ministry ---organised a brief lecture on the hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, to honour his invaluable contribution to sports.

It was attended by sports lovers of Nagpur and the staff members of Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre (JNARDDC), mines ministry said in a statement.

This was followed by badminton and table tennis exhibition matches between last year's winner and the runners up with a view to further highlight the significance of sports for our physical and mental fitness.

* * * * * Axis MF launches ETF

Axis Mutual Fund on Monday announced the launch of an exchange traded fund which will invest in stocks around the consumption theme.

The new fund offer for the 'Axis Consumption ETF' will be open till September 13 and the minimum investment amount is Rs 5,000, as per an official statement.

