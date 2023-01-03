Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) Agritech company Agribid on Tuesday launched Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) -- Agribid-FPO -- which will provide a platform to farmers from remote areas to sell their commodities online.

The company is currently working with more than 300 FPOs, enabling a deeper rural reach to every small and marginal farmer household, Agribid said in a statement.

Also Read | Aadhaar Address Update: UIDAI Introduces 'Head of Family' Feature, Residents Can Change Address Online With Consent of HoF.

"The Agribid-FPO initiative will give the most remote farmers access to national marketplaces, allowing them to sell their commodities online with the assistance of FPO on the platform," Agribid co-founder Manoj Suvarna said.

Also Read | GSEB Class 10, 12 Time Table 2023: Gujarat Board Exam Dates Announced for SSC and HSC on gseb.org, Check Details Here.

*** Jindal Stainless appoints Sushil Baveja as CHRO * Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) on Tuesday said Sushil Baveja has been appointed as company's Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

With an experience of over three-decades, Baveja will be responsible for driving people strategy at the company besides strengthening talent management and enriching the organisation's growth, JSL said in a statement.

"In today's competitive hiring landscape, great organisations are distinguished by their culture, leadership, and values. I am confident that Baveja will be the driving force helping both the organisation and its people thrive," JSL MD Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless said.

Baveja comes with diverse experience and has worked with some leading Indian and multinational organisations such as DCM Shriram Ltd, Alcatel, Cadbury India Ltd and Gillette India.

*** IIT Kanpur, Apollo Hospitals join hands for research collaboration * The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Apollo Hospitals to collaborate on research in the clinical application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other areas of mutual interest in healthcare technology.

Apollo Research and Innovations (ARI), a department of Apollo Hospitals, has been spearheading medical research, innovation, health education, teaching and clinical deployment of AI for over two decades, according to a statement.

"With this MoU with Apollo Hospitals, we envision to have fruitful collaborations in areas such as AI in health and other emerging innovations that will contribute towards making India's healthcare systems robust and self-reliant," IIT Kanpur Director Abhay Karandikar said.

"The collaboration will provide teaching and research opportunities to those inside and outside the Apollo ecosystem," Apollo Hospitals Group founder and chairman Prathap C Reddy said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)