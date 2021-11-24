New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Domestic traders body CAIT on Wednesday said if no concrete action is taken immediately against e-commerce firm Amazon for the alleged sale of marijuana on its platform, then the traders will organise a 'Bharat Vyapar Bandh'.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has demanded that the business model of Amazon and other e-commerce companies should be investigated in a time-bound manner.

Also Read | WazirX Services Restored After Panic Selling Resulted in Crash Post Crypto Ban Bill News.

"Since this issue has taken an inter-state shape, the union government should depute its agencies to investigate the case in a time-bound period and the guilty persons should be punished as per the law and till then the operations of Amazon portal should be kept suspended," it said in a statement.

Also Read | Black Friday Sale 2021: Top Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs, Headphones, Tablets & More.

******************* GE pledges to produce zero waste blades by 2030

*GE Renewable Energy Business has pledged to produce zero waste blades by 2030.

"On November 23 we announced our pledge to produce zero waste blades by 2030, a significant milestone for the industry as it seeks to reduce the carbon footprint of its products," a company statement said.

According to the statement, the commitment represents a step forward in our sustainability journey after becoming the first carbon-neutral business in the wind industry already in 2018.

LM Wind Power will play a central role in supporting its customers to develop fully circular wind turbines that generate less waste during their production.

In practice, LM Wind Power's vision of zero waste blades means the company aims to send no excess manufacturing materials and packaging to landfills and incineration without energy recovery by 2030.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)