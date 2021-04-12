Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) Creation Investments Capital Management on Monday said three Indian NBFCs have borrowed USD 12 million from it.

The company has lent the money from a USD 100 million India-focused debt fund.

The borrowers are Berar Finance, Sindhuja Microcredit and Shri Ram Finance Corporation (SRFC), a statement said. …………………… Edelgive Foundation elevates Naghma Mulla as CEO *

As part of its transition from a grant making foundation to a philanthropic asset management platform, Edelgive Foundation on Monday elevated Naghma Mulla as its chief executive.

Vidya Shah, the founder and chief executive of the corporate social responsibility arm of Edelweiss Group, will take over as the chairperson of the foundation, as per a statement. ………………… 'Maha lockdown to cost state govt Rs 7,500 cr' *

The All India Association of Industries on Monday warned that the Maharashtra government will lose Rs 7,500 crore and the national exchequer Rs 15,000 crore if the state goes for a 15-day lockdown.

The estimate came amid reports of the state government mulling a lockdown to contain a spike in COVID-19 cases.

