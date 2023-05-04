Mumbai, May 4 (PTI) Kiwi, a new credit card platform, has raised USD 6 million in pre-seed funding from Nexus Venture Partners, Stellaris Venture Partners, and other angel investors.

The company founded by executives from financial services industry has also announced the launch of a 'credit on unified payments interface solution, as per a statement.

Also Read | Adani Group To Build India's First Integrated Data Centre and Tech Business Park in Andhra Pradesh.

* ** ** ** ** ** ** Godrej & Boyce appoints Tapan Pati senior VP

Also Read | King Charles III Coronation: Mumbai Dabbawalas Send ‘Puneri Pagadi’, Traditional Stole as Gifts to British Monarch Ahead of His Crowning Ceremony.

Godrej & Boyce on Thursday appointed Tapan Pati as senior vice president and group general counsel.

Patil will be leading a legal team comprising over 30 lawyers, as per an official statement from the flagship company of the Godrej Group.

* * * * * * *

Allen Career Institute on Thursday appointed Nitin Kukreja as its chief executive.

He is the first professional manager to serve as the head of the company in its 35-year history, as per a statement.

* ** ** ** ** ** ICICI Bank launches automatic recharge facility for FASTag

Second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Thursday launched an automatic recharge facility for FASTag through UPI mandate.

The lender claimed it is the first to introduce such a facility, which eliminates the inconvenience caused due to insufficient funds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)