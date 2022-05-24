New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) HDFC Securities on Tuesday said it has launched HDFC Money, a paperless, robo advisory investment platform to take care of mutual funds and other financial products without the need of a demat account.

Apart from mutual funds, one can also manage other aspects of finances such as accessing, managing, and tracking portfolios, starting goal planning, insurance planning, creating e-wills, and managing/filing taxes.

HDFC Money is a 100 per cent digital platform that does not involve opening/having a demat account, according to a statement.

"HDFC Money, backed by inputs from a highly experienced team, curates via robo advisory the best of the best mutual funds that exist in this exhaustive market as per the declared risk profile of the customer. These eventually help the investor in navigating through their investment decisions," Abhishek Mehrotra CFA, Head of Investment Products at HDFC Securities, said.

*** Symphony launches Disney, Marvel-themed air coolers * Leading air cooler manufacturer Symphony Limited has launched Disney and Marvel-themed air coolers.

Featuring Disney's popular characters Frozen's Elsa and Anna, Princesses' Cinderella and Marvel's Iron Man and Spider-Man, these koolpod coolers are packed with aesthetic appeal, innovation, and technology and are perfect for a medium-sized room, a release said.

The new range has been designed for kids and young adults who have an affinity for Disney and Marvel characters.

*** Powerplay to hire 100 new professionals this year * Powerplay, an end-to-end construction management SaaS platform, on Tuesday announced it is planning to hire up to 100 new professionals in 2022-23.

The company, which has a current employee strength of 53, would be looking to strengthen its product and engineering teams through this exercise, the company said in a statement.

"Our team members are the biggest promoters and cheerleaders of Powerplay. Most of the talent (45 per cent) has been sourced through referrals, followed by folks directly reaching out to us on LinkedIn as they heard about us from a friend, read about us on social media platforms, or just used our product and realized the massive opportunity," Powerplay CTO and co-founder Shubham Goyal said.

