Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) Domestic brokerage ICICI Securities on Monday said its customers can now invest in bourses in the United Kingdom, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany and Singapore.

Customers can invest up to USD 250,000 per year in overseas markets in stocks, exchange traded funds, mutual funds (non-US) and fixed income products traded in those exchanges, as per a statement.

*************

Uzbekistan invites Indian pharma cos *

Uzbekistan on Monday invited Indian pharma companies to invest in the central Asian country.

Indian companies can explore joint-venture opportunities in seven pharmacological free economic zones, its Ambassador Dilshod Akhatov said at a seminar organised by the MVIRDC World Trade Center in Mumbai, as per a release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)