Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) Indian Merchants Chamber (IMC) Ladies' Wing on Thursday said it has elected Anuja Mittal as the President for 2020-2021. An active member of the wing for more than two decades, Mittal has served as an executive committee member for many years and has helmed various committees like exhibition, business, cinema and travel committees as well, IMC Ladies' Wing said in a statement. A jewellery designer by profession, Mittal holds diplomas in Gemmology, Diamond Sorting as well as in Interior Designing and Ikebana.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series India Pre-Bookings Now Open.

*

Also Read | Google Pixel 5 With a 6.67-inch Display to Be Launched Soon: Report.

*

*

*

*

*

* Max Bupa Health Insurance introduces comprehensive health insurance plan 'ReAssure'

*Max Bupa Health Insurance on Thursday said it has introduced a comprehensive health insurance plan 'ReAssure' that provides unlimited sum insured for any type of hospitalisation including the ones related to COVID-19.

This is a unique customer benefit which allows consumers to make as many claims as required for themselves or for family members covered in the same policy, for the same or different illness in a year, at no additional cost, it said.

Even in case of critical illnesses like kidney dialysis or cancer, customers can have unlimited coverage, it said.

"ReAssure Health Insurance promises our customers three things which are particularly relevant for our country in times of COVID 19– assurance in the form of multiple customer benefits; accessibility through our quality network across the country and affordability through the various financial benefits available under the product," Krishnan Ramachandran, MD and CEO, Max Bupa Health Insurance said.

*

*

*

*

*

*

* AU Small Finance Bank commences operations in Bengaluru *AU Small Finance Bank on Thursday said it has commenced its operations in Bengaluru.

On Thursday, the bank launched its first branch at J P Nagar in Bengaluru. With this branch, AU Bank has 665 Banking touchpoints across 12 states and one Union Territory.

Another branch of AU Bank is going to be launched at Residency Road this month, the bank said in a release.

"AU Bank embarks on its journey to the southern states starting with the Silicon Valley of India. This is an important landmark in our journey of becoming a bank with pan India presence," said Sanjay Agarwal, MD and CEO, AU Small Finance Bank.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)