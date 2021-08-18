New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) B2B commerce company Moglix on Wednesday said it has entered the UAE market as part of its global expansion plans.

"Moglix has established its operations in the Khalifa Port Free Trade Zone (KIZAD) in the heart of Abu Dhabi's industrial area. It is collaborating closely with large manufacturing enterprises across the country to simplify indirect procurement and enable tech-led supply chains," according to a statement.

It has also launched its B2B e-commerce platform, moglix.ae that will start to provide a digital catalogue of 5,00,000 industrial products across over 50 categories over the next few months, it added.

*Kotak Mahindra Bank has deployed a secure, Do It Yourself Digital Repayment Platform, in a tie-up with Creditas Solutions, the bank said in a release on Monday.

Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), the 'Neo Collections' platform delivers a personalised and non-intrusive experience to enable customers to manage their dues on their own through an intuitive repayment platform, it said.

Ambuj Chandna, President – Consumer Assets, Kotak Mahindra Bank said the main purpose behind the DIY digital repayment platform is to make repayments for outstanding loans more convenient for customers.

