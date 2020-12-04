New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) myFanPark has announced its merger with Silicon Valley-based celebrity engagement platform, Starsona Inc.

This transaction results in myFanPark entering the US market – the company's fourth international market expansion this year, giving it a footprint across Africa, Europe, North America and the Indian subcontinent, a statement said.

The company said the current product offering provides a range of price points from simple DM chats to Q&A sessions, merchandise and even live appearances, which garner a higher price point.

"We can now offer an almost limitless range of ways for fans and celebrities from all over the world to forge authentic, highly personalised, and valuable relationships with each other," she added.

**** *iNSTRUCKO raises funds from Virgin Group, others

Edutech company iNSTRUCKO on Friday said it has raised funding from Virgin Group, MVK Group Venture Capital, and a consortium of venture capitalists.

Proceeds from the pre-series A round, details of which were not disclosed, will be used for expanding the brand's customer base across India, Middle East, Singapore, and the UK, a statement said.

The company will also develop new content and expand the scope of its existing partnership with establishments such as Eton College, one of the most prestigious high schools in the world established in 1440 by King Henry VI, it added.

iNSTRUCKO is a language learning platform providing tailored language lessons to students aged 3-12 years.

**** *Swipez raises funds from Anicut Angel Fund, 9Unicorns, others

Swipez, a B2B SaaS (software as a service) platform, on Friday said it has raised funding, led by Anicut Angel Fund through Venkatesh Ramarathinam, CEO of Vuram Technology Solutions.

The funding round, details of which were not disclosed, also participation from 9Unicorns Accelerator Fund and angel investors like Sanjiv Bajaj, Ashvin Chadha and Harsh Khanna.

Swipez co-founder Vivek Iyer said improving operational efficiency gives businesses improved cashflows and margins. "We are seeing clients using Swipez improve their collection efficiencies by over 35 per cent. Automation provides them visibility and efficiency," he added.

Shuhaid Lambe, co-founder of Swipez, noted that the funding will help the company increase its merchant base significantly.

**** *Indeed partners with Shilpa Shetty Kundra for virtual hiring event

Job portal Indeed.com on Friday said it has partnered with actor and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra for the launch of 'Indeed Showcase', a virtual hiring initiative. The initiative -- to be launched on December 10 -- will enable employers to easily and cost-effectively create and promote their own company-sponsored virtual hiring event, where they can host open interviews and hire for positions they need to fill, Indeed said in a statement. "I want to help as many people as I can during this time and I'm happy to collaborate in Indeed's mission to help all people find the right jobs," Kundra said. Indeed.com Managing Director Sashi Kumar said that virtual interviews which are now real-time, face-to-face conversations will speed up the whole hiring process.

