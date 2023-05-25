Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) India's G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Thursday said we need to address the mobile phone ownership gap, where women continue to lag behind men.

He said only 30 per cent of women use mobile internet compared to 51 per cent of men, as per an official statement from a summit focused on improving finance for women.

Also Read | Good News for Non-Government Employees! Tax Exemption Limit on Leave Encashment Increased to Rs 25 Lakh for Salaried Employees.

Kant said as we develop the digital public infrastructure, we need to have a gender lens as well, as per the statement. **** * Tim Hortons opens maiden outlet in Mumbai

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons on Thursday opened its maiden outlet in the financial capital.

Also Read | India to Be a Developed Country by 2047, Economists Agree on the Roadmap Says SKOCH Group.

The chain, which entered India last year, will have a presence in Bandra and Andheri, according to a statement. **** * Aditya Birla Capital launches virtual lounge in metaverse

Aditya Birla Capital on Thursday launched a virtual lounge in the metaverse.

Customers can access products and services, and receive personalised financial advice from customer care representatives as part of the initiative christened 'One Verse', as per a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)