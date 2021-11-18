New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) State-owned hydropower giant NHPC on Thursday announced the appointment of Uday Sakharam Nirgudkar as an additional and independent director from November 15.

"The board of directors through a circular resolution passed on November 18, 2021, has appointed Uday Sakharam Nirgudkar as an additional and independent director on the board of the company from November 15, 2021," according to a BSE filing.

It said Nirgudkar is not related to any of the directors of the company and is not debarred from holding the office of the director by virtue of any order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other such authority.

*************** Bank of Maharashtra opens 2000th branch at Tirumala

* State-run Bank of Maharashtra Thursday said it has opened its 2,000th branch at Tirumala, the holy shrine of Lord Venkateswara, in Andhra Pradesh.

So far in the current financial year, the lender has opened 86 branches and plans to open 64 more branches by March 2022, the bank said. hrs

