Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Relevel, an Unacademy Group company.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Relevel and NSDC will collaborate across several strategic pillars over the next five years, NSDC said in a statement.

The MoU aims to have 20 lakh youth take Relevel tests and upskill as per industry requirements, it said.

*** IHCL signs new SeleQtions hotel in Udaipur * Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a new SeleQtions hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The 151-room hotel is a management contract with Lalit Bagh Heritage Palace and Museum, IHCL said in a statement.

"Udaipur is ranked amongst the world's top destinations to travel to and IHCL has had its presence in the city for over 50 years now.

"We are delighted to partner with Lalit Bagh Heritage Palace and Museum Private Limited to bring our sixth hotel to Udaipur," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have six hotels across brands, including three under development hotels in Udaipur.

*** Startup Odisha appoints Omkar Rai as executive chairman * State-run Startup Odisha has appointed former director general of Software Technology Parks of India Omkar Rai as its executive chairman.

Since 2016, Startup Odisha has been pivotal in nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship by recognising more than 1,200 startups, 21 incubators, 75 entrepreneurship cells under the initiative, a statement said on Tuesday.

"Aligned with the vision of Government of Odisha, inclusion of Dr Omkar Rai in the government system for nurturing the start-up ecosystem affirms the commitment of the government to induct the best talent in their ecosystem for materialising the vision on ground," it said.

