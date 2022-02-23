New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Ohmium on Wednesday announced research sponsorship at CSIR-CECRI, Karaikudi, to develop next-generation advanced materials for Green Hydrogen applications.

"Ohmium International, a company specialised in the design, manufacture, and deployment of PEM Electrolysers, and India's CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR- CECRI), Karaikudi...today (Wednesday) announced an agreement whereby Ohmium will sponsor CSIR- CECRI research into new materials to support the next-generation electrolyzer technology," the company said in a statement.

The collaboration has been started on February 4 for three years duration, the statement added.

Chockkalingam Karuppiah, chief technology officer of Ohmium, said: "This sponsorship enables Ohmium to leverage CECRI's deep expertise and resources, which will benefit both our current and the next generation technology."

Kalaiselvi, director of CSIR-CECRI, said: "We're delighted to work with a technology leader like Ohmium. Our research efforts will focus on material innovation, deployable as sustainable solution provider."

* Mahindra Finance launches special deposit schemes

Mumbai: Mahindra Financial Services Ltd Wednesday launched special deposit schemes for digitally affluent customers.

Under these schemes, the depositors can place their deposits for a tenure of 30 and 42 months, which will carry 6.20 per cent and 6.50 per cent interest rates respectively, according to a statement.

Senior citizens shall be eligible for another 20 basis points bps higher rates, it said.

* Gigforce secures USD 2 million from Meraki Labs

* On-demand staffing platform Gigforce on Wednesday announced a fresh investment of USD 2 million from Meraki Labs.

With the present investment from Meraki Labs, the gig-tech platform has raised a total of USD 6 million till date, the company said in a statement.

The additional fund-raised will be used to further build deep tech and build strong analytics for on-gig performance.

"As an organisation, expansion of our team size by more than 2.5x reflects our growth trajectory to grow bigger and better. The aim is to have 50K active Gigers by the end of this year, pacing towards the medium-term goal of having Mn+ active Gigers by 2025," Gigforce co-founder and CEO Chirag Mittal added.

* KarmaLife raises USD 2.2 mn in pre-Series-A funding

* Credit solutions provider for gig workers KarmaLife on Wednesday said it has raised USD 2.2 million in pre-Series A round, led by Artha Venture Fund (AVF).

Netgraph Investment, LV Angel Fund, Singularity Ventures, and Angel investors including Abhinav Sinha (CDC Group PLC), Amit Jain (CEO -Global Equity London), Balesh Sharma (MD -Vodacom South Africa, Ex-CEO Vodafone Idea), Vamsi Udayagiri (Founder Hesa), Vikram Kailas (MD and CEO Mytrah Energy) and Prateek Agarwal (ex-CBO BharatPe), also participated in the round, the company said in a statement.

The funds raised will be utilised for further product development, team expansion, and employer partnerships.

"We are creating a winning eco-system that brings together financial institutions, employers and Gig workers, to drive a new and transformative business model," KarmaLife co-founder Rohit Rathi added. HRS hrs

