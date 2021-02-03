New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) OnMobile Global Ltd has reported an 84.1 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 12 crore for the December 2020 quarter.

This is against a net profit of Rs 6.5 crore in the October-December 2019 period, the company said in a statement.

However, its gross revenue declined 1.9 per cent to Rs 146.1 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 148.8 crore in the December 2019 quarter, it added.

On a sequential basis, net profit was higher by 54.3 per cent from Rs 7.8 crore, while gross revenue was almost flat from Rs 146.2 crore in the September 2020 quarter.

"Cost optimisation, reduced manpower cost and lower marketing cost resulted in profit after tax (PAT) growing from Rs 6.5 crores in Q3 FY20 to Rs 12 crore in Q3 FY21, witnessing 2X growth y-o-y," it said.

* * * * * * ** Mitron TV onboards Rumit Anand, Rajiv Patki to strengthen team

* Indian short-format video app Mitron TV on Wednesday said it has made two strategic appointments to its senior management team with the addition of ex-Republic executive Rumit Anand and former OYO executive Rajiv Patki.

Anand has joined Mitron TV as Vice-President of Product, while Patki has been appointed as Head of Product and Strategy, a statement said.

In their new role, Rumit will lead the next wave of innovations for Mitron and create solutions that maximise users' value while Rajiv will lead a cross-functional team to develop and test product enhancements aligned to strategic developments, it added.

* * * * * * ** HCL Foundation launches rapid cleaning programme in Noida

*HCL Foundation on Wednesday launched a new 'Chakachak' Village initiative through its Project Clean NOIDA programme.

As part of this, it will introduce four 'Jatayu' vehicles for automatic litter picking, covering the 61 urban villages in Noida, a statement said.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies, and HCL Foundation Project Director Alok Varma flagged off these vehicles at the HCL Campus in Sector 126, Noida.

These 'Jatayu' vehicles are an essential part of the programme as these allow management of solid waste and maintain hygiene standards in the city's villages while avoiding interaction between waste and workers.

* * * * * * ** Greyweave to invest Rs 75 lakh for offline expansion

*Handmade carpets and rugs brand Greyweave on Wednesday said it is all geared up to invest Rs 75 lakh for offline expansion plans in Jaipur and Bengaluru.

Out of total investment of Rs 75 lakhs, Rs 25 lakh will be utilised in the Pink City and Rs 50 lakh will be used in the Garden City, the company said in a statement.

The company has decided the expansion, keeping in mind the growing demands of organised collection of carpets and rugs of all styles in these two cities.

