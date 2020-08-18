New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Paytm Payment Gateway (Paytm PG) on Tuesday said it has entered into a partnership with StockHolding Corporation of India Ltd to provide payment gateway services.

With this, Paytm PG will facilitate seamless transactions on StockHolding's website and app for its over five crore customers, a statement said.

In addition to this, StockHolding users will also be able to access depository services on their Paytm app, it added.

"We are happy to partner with StockHolding, which is one of India's premier financial services provider to both corporates and individuals. With our technology-driven innovative payment gateway, we will enable ease of operations for StockHolding clients, thereby moving towards a more efficient and digital way of managing their financial transactions," Paytm Senior Vice President Abhay Sharma said.

***** Text Mercato raises Rs 4.8 cr in funding led by 1Crowd * Text Mercato, a Bengaluru-based digital cataloguing services provider, on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 4.85 crore (USD 646,000) in a round led by 1Crowd.

Hong Kong-based startup accelerator Betatron, and angel investors Andrew Dell (former CEO of HSBC Africa) and Raaj Shah (CFO of Sequent Software) also participated in the round, a statement said.

Text Mercato was founded by Kiran Ramakrishna and Subhajit Mukherjee in 2015, primarily to solve the content needs of digital companies.

"Our aim is to disrupt the multi-department and multi-role problem of listing and marketing a product into one single seamless process. The company will focus on end-to-end stack, single sign-on, central management and scale across languages," Ramakrishna said.

***** Nucleus Software partners Muthoot Fincorp

* IT firm Nucleus Software on Tuesday said it will power digital lending transformation at Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, a flagship company of Muthoot Pappachan Group.

As a part of its on-going group wide digital transformation initiative Digital Blue, Muthoot Fincorp wanted to set the growth agenda for the next decade with customer centric, agile and data driven approach supported by advanced technology, a statement said.

The company chose Nucleus Software's digital lending platform, FinnOne Neo to implement future ready business processes, which can drastically bring down the time to market with innovative products, reduce the cost of operations and offer unmatched digital customer experience, it added.

