New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) D2C pet care firm Goofy Tails on Monday said it has secured a funding of USD 5 lakh (about Rs 4.11 crore) led by BeyondSeed, a Singapore-based investor group, and The Chennai Angels.

The seed funding also saw the participation from other overseas angel investors.

The company plans to use the funding to expand its portfolio of healthy pet foods and pet accessories, a company statement said.

Goofy Tails will step up customer acquisition efforts and expand the team and warehouse presence across India for a better customer experience and faster delivery, it added.

Started in 2019, the company has seen 200 per cent growth across all categories of its product line and has served over 1.2 lakh+ customers across Amazon, its own website, and other channels. Its product range consists of healthy food, interactive toys, accessories, and grooming products.

*** TCPL rebrands TATA Q as TATA Sampann Yumside * Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Monday announced the rebranding of its Ready-To-Eat (RTE) brand TATA Q and bringing under the portfolio of Tata Sampann.

The company made the announcement as part of the integration of its portfolio of food offerings.

TCPL has reworked the recipes of the entire range of the acquired RTE product portfolio based on consumer feedback, and is also launching new innovations in the ethnic RTE category.

The brand is also extending to the Ready-To-Cook (RTC) category with an extensive range of everyday and niche Indian gravies and pastes.

***

Hubbler raises USD 1.5 million * No-code platform Hubbler has raised USD 1.5 million (about Rs 12.36 crore) from Artha Venture Fund, Unicorn India Ventures and LenDenClub Alpha in a funding round.

The company will use these funds to enter new markets globally and increase its user base, according to a statement.

"Hubbler, a no-code platform that makes app development easier, faster, and cost-effective, has raised USD 1.50 million from Artha Venture Fund, Unicorn India Ventures, and LenDenClub Alpha in seed round," the release said.

This is the first external funding round for the startup.

The company currently has over 50 enterprise customers, including three unicorns. The platform handles over a million monthly transactions and has built over 1,000 applications for enterprises and partners.

No-code or No-Code/Low-Code (NCLC) technology, as commonly referred to in the industry parlance, is gaining ground globally as it has democratised building applications through a visual drag-and-drop interface, removing the need to write complicated codes.

