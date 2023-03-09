New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) PNB MetLife on Thursday launched an insurance plan for parents to save and be financially prepared to support their child's higher education.

The insurance plan -- PNB MetLife Genius plan -- will offer life insurance cover while allowing parents to save for their child's education.

PNB MetLife Chief Distribution Officer Sameer Bansal said education is one of the biggest costs we face in raising children and many parents are worried about saving enough as well as how they would manage if they lost their ability to earn an income.

"To provide additional benefit to parents of the girl child, PNB MetLife Genius Plan's variant Child Secure offers 1.5 per cent higher income benefits if the policy is taken for a daughter," Bansal said.

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company (PNB MetLife) as its shareholders has MetLife International Holdings LLC, Punjab National Bank Limited (PNB), M Pallonji and Company Pvt Ltd, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, and other private investors. PTI JD

*** OneBanc Technologies collaborates with businesses in Uttar Pradesh * OneBanc Technologies, an AI-driven neo-banking company, is collaborating with a number of businesses in Uttar Pradesh as part of its expansion in the Indian market.

Currently, over 23 per cent of their corporate clients have headquarters in the state.

OneBanc's artificial intelligence-driven system eliminates banking inefficiencies to boost employee savings, which promotes consumption.

"Seeing early traction expedited our plans to get into the PSU market. We aim to sign 10 PSUs in the next 12 months. We are committed to investing USD 50 million in the segment," Sameer Nagpal, Co-Founder of OneBanc, said in a release.

*** Yokohama Off-Highway Tires appoints Mihir Modi as CFO, Amit Chincholikar as CHRO * Yokohama Off-Highway Tires on Thursday announced the appointments of Mihir Modi as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Amit Chincholikar as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

They will be members of the Global Executive Committee and report to Nitin Mantri, Head of OHT division of Yokohama Rubber Company, the company said in a statement.

Modi had previously worked with companies such as EY, Novartis Pharma, Godrej Group and Zee Entertainment Enterprises, while Chincholikar had stints in Mercer Consulting, Aditya Birla Group, and most recently the Tata Group, it added.

*** Pepperfry announces Kushal Budhia as Head of Furniture * Furniture and home goods marketplace Pepperfry on Thursday announced Kushal Budhia as the Head of Furniture, responsible for scaling the company's D2C private labels and expansion.

He had joined Pepperfry in 2021 as the Head of Corporate Strategy, leading financial planning and analysis, and corporate development activities.

Before joining Pepperfry, he was the head of strategy at Barbeque Nation. His earlier stints include Jupiter Capital and with Goldmans Sachs.

