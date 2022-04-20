Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Anurag Thakur and Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be speaking at the eighth edition of the Times Network India Economic Conclave (IEC), starting on Thursday.

The two-day event will also see former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, industrialists Gautam Adani and Anil Agarwal, among others, in the speaker lineup, as per an official statement.

Also Read | DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Notification Released For 168 Posts At dsssb.delhi.gov.in; Check Details Here.

**** * Ghana invites Indian companies to invest in mineral refining capacity

West African nation Ghana has invited Indian companies to invest in mineral refining capacity, including gold, bauxite, lithium, diamond, crude oil and manganese.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord N20 5G Launched in the US; Price, Features & Specifications.

"We are willing to offer mining leases and export licenses for refining gold and other raw materials to Indian companies," its High Commissioner in India Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh said while speaking at an event at the WTC here.

**** * 3i Infotech bags Rs 12-crore deal

3i Infotech on Wednesday said it has bagged a Rs 12 crore deal from a leading insurer in the business process services segment.

The contract is spread over three years and the process will be delivered from the client's new centre in Hyderabad, as per an official statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)