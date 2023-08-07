Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) RBL Bank on Monday committed Rs 3.20 crore to support cancer care for 80 underprivileged girls.

The initiative christened 'Project Khwaish' is being executed with support of the Tata Memorial Hospital and launched as part of the private sector lender's 80th foundation day, according to a statement.

*** Handloom textiles exhibition inaugurated at NIFT Mumbai * NIFT Mumbai on Monday said an exhibition on handloom textiles was inaugurated at its campus in Navi Mumbai.

The exhibition titled 'Hastavem' is being held as part of the National Handloom Day, a statement said.

*** Onsurity says touched milestone of serving 10 lakh lives * Employee healthcare benefits provider Onsurity on Monday said it has reached the milestone of serving 10 lakh lives.

Its client roster has touched 5,000 businesses in the last three years, according to a statement.

*** First lender to offer video banking service across the clock, claims AU Small Finance Bank * AU Small Finance Bank on Monday claimed it has become the first lender to offer a video banking service across the clock.

The service will offer a branch-like experience, delivering a seamless banking right at customer's fingertips, regardless of time or location, a statement said.

*** Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company launches its S&P BSE Housing Index Fund * Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company on Monday announced the launch of Kotak S&P BSE Housing Index Fund, an open-ended scheme replicating or tracking S&P BSE Housing Index.

The new fund offer will be open till August 21, according to a statement.

