Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) Electric vehicle maker Revolt Motors has appointed former MRF and Goodyear executive Jenender Anand as its Chief Executive Officer from Sept 1. Anand, a veteran with multi-dimensional leadership experience, has been appointed to the new position to further strengthen the leadership team at Revolt Motors, the company said in a release on Thursday. Prior to joining Revolt Motors, Anand has held leadership positions across leading automotive companies such as ExxonMobil, MRF and Goodyear.

***************************** Ampere Electric records highest sales in August

Ampere Electric, the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited, has recorded its highest sales in August at 5,000 units, the company said on Wednesday. The company, in a statement, said considering the overwhelming demand for EVs, it is planning to bring in various initiatives on the customers' front. "August-2021 has been an exceptional month for the company and we are striving to perform consistently to ensure profitable growth and increased mindshare in last mile electric vehicles segment," said Roy Kurien, COO, Ampere Electric.

