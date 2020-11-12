New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Rizzle, a short series app, on Thursday said it has partnered with Sony Music Entertainment (SME) to make the latter's complete catalogue of songs available to users on its app.

"SME and Rizzle partnership brings super hit Bollywood tracks to the already vast Rizzle sound clips library. Short filmmakers on Rizzle can now reach new heights of fame with popular song and dance sequences or background music from popular Bollywood movies in their Rizzle Series," a statement said.

Rizzle Series are original scripted or unscripted episodic video series created by Rizzlers using just their smartphones.

****

**** Venture Catalysts leads $1mn funding in Klovechef *

Venture Catalysts on Thursday said it has led the USD 1 million funding round in Klovechef, a platform that leverages conversational AI-based technology to enhance consumer culinary and buying experiences.

The pre-series A financing round also saw participation from new investors JPIN VCATs, Ravindranath Chenna and Klovechef's existing investors SOSV (Food-X), NB Ventures and Angel investors Alok Nanavaty, Kanwar Chadha, Rajiv Nayan and Hans Black and few other investors, a statement said.

Klovechef has earlier raised seed round from angel investors including Rajan Anandan, Swamy Kotagiri, Rajshekhar Metgud, Berro Family as well as LetsVenture, it added.

Founded in 2017, Klovechef's founding team includes Bahubali Shete, Asha Shete, and Chef Sanjeev Kapoor later joined as a co-founder.

****

**** 9Unicorns invests in Oga Fit *

9Unicorns on Thursday said it has recently invested an undisclosed amount in the ongoing pre-Series A investment in Oga Fit, a fitness tech startup.

The previous funding rounds saw participation from other early-stage investors including David Giampaolo (CEO of Pi Capital), Sarva Yoga and Inflection Point Ventures, a statement said.

Founded in 2017 by Ashish Rawat, Oga Fit aims to disrupt India's digital fitness industry by making workout a completely live, on-demand, and engaging experience.

Oga Fit will leverage the capital infusion to drive product development, content creation, and to improve its marketing strategies, a statement said. Moving ahead, the startup envisions establishing itself in the United States and expanding its geographical footprint across the globe, it added.

