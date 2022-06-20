Mumbai, Jun 20 (PTI) NYSE-listed Rockwell Automation on Monday opened a software development center in Pune for building products aimed at digital transformation, smart manufacturing and industry 4.0.

Without sharing the absolute numbers, the company said a third of its global software and control production operations management workforce is based in India. It has doubled its workforce in the country over the last seven years, as per a statement.

Also Read | EPFO Adds 17.08 Lakh Net Subscribers in April 2022.

*** Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies launches maiden quant-based fund * Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies, a hedge fund, on Monday launched its maiden quant-based fund.

Also Read | Stagflation Risk Low in India Amid Slowing Growth, Says Finance Ministry.

Avendus Market Neutral Fund is an open ended AIF Category III fund which will seek to generate returns over the medium-term, targeting relatively lower volatility and drawdowns as compared to markets, a statement said.

*** Accenture to support Lupin with data driven decision making * Software major Accenture on Monday announced that it has bagged a deal from Lupin to help data driven decision making efforts at the pharma company.

Accenture deployed a digital platform based on SAP providing decision makers with real-time visibility into integrated data for the project, as per a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)