Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) Rubix Data Sciences, a technology and analytics-based B2B risk management and monitoring platform, raised Rs 6.2 crore in its second round of funding from institutional investor Cactus Venture Partners, family offices, and high net worth individuals.

The fund will be invested to enhance technology and analytics capabilities, Rubix said on Monday.

Launched in 2018, Rubix's reports, products, and services are based on an extensive database of structured and unstructured data aggregated from over 120 sources which are customised for predictive analytics and serve over 200 customers from the banking, credit, insurance, and corporate sectors.

*****************

Mankind Pharma partners with Actor Anil Kapoor to donate Rs 1 cr for COVID relief efforts

*Mankind Pharma and actor Anil Kapoor on Monday announced a partnership to jointly donate Rs 1 crore for COVID relief efforts in Maharashtra.

The two partners will be donating the sum to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, and also distributed multivitamin packets in the financial capital, as per an official statement.

***************** Federal Bank ties up with UAE's Mashreq Bank to facilitate money transfers from the Middle East

*South-based Federal Bank on Monday said it has tied up with UAE's Mashreq Bank to facilitate money transfers from the Middle East country to India.

Federal Bank already has over 90 arrangements on the inward remittances side across the globe and controls 17 per cent of the personal inward remittances into India, as per an official statement.

