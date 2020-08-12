New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Debt fund Stride Ventures on Wednesday said it has led a debt round of Rs 15 crore to ZipLoan for offering loans to small businesses.

ZipLoan is a technology-enabled lending platform that caters to need of working capital loans for kirana stores and micro industries.

Also Read | West Bengal: Police Stations in Kolkata Jurisdiction to Have 2-4 Experienced Doctors to Assist Cops in COVID-19 Situation and Medical Emergency.

This is Stride's first foray into fintech lending and the amount will be disbursed in two tranches, it said in a release.

Stride Ventures launched its maiden fund in 2019 with a target corpus of Rs 500 crore and plans to invest in 35-40 startups over the next three years, said the release.

Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 3's 12GB Variant to Go on Sale in India on August 21 via Flipkart.

* * * * VN Finance announces small ticket loans for migrants, small biz

Technology enabled non-banking finance company VN Finance on Wednesday announced small ticket loan starting from Rs 25,000 for migrant workers and small businesses.

VN Finance said the offering is in sync with the prime minister and the Reserve Bank's clarion call to provide credit to financially excluded and unbanked.

Announcing 'Shramik Loan' and 'Rozgar Loan' for migrant workers and financially excluded small business men and women, the company said it will deploy 24X7 service and disburse loans within a day with the least number of documents and hassle-free interaction using technology.

"The ticket size of the loan starts from Rs 25,000 onwards," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)