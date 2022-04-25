Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) AI-powered voice agent SaaS startup SuperBot on Monday said it will increase manpower to 200 by the end of 2022-23.

Currently, the company has 55 people.

The company is looking at onboarding 20 per cent for senior level, and the rest of the profiles will be with the ratio of 50 per cent for mid-level and 30 per cent for entry-level positions.

The hiring will be conducted across departments, including marketing and sales, operations, tech, customer success and HR operations, it said in a statement.

Most of the fresh recruits will be based out of its headquarters Gurugram.

*** APEDA, ITPO to organise fair * With a view to unlock the potential in food and hospitality sector, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in association with the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) will organise a fair on April 26 in the national capital.

In the fair - 'AAHAR' - agricultural and processed food products would be showcased to the global players in the food and beverages industry, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

More than 80 exporters from different segments of agricultural products, which include GI products, processed food, organic, frozen food products, millets, will be participating in the fair, it said.

The agricultural exports have grown by 19.92 per cent during 2021-22 to USD 50.21 billion.

*** Zenda raises USD 9.4 million * Zenda, a fintech app, on Monday announced that it has raised USD 9.4 million (over Rs 72 crore) in a funding round from STV, COTU, Global Founders Capital, and Venturesouq.

The UAE-based company, which helps parents with the fee payments, will expand its operations using the fund, an official statement said. *** Kyndryl to drive Suryoday Small Finance Bank's technological transformation prog * IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl has been chosen by Suryoday Small Finance Bank to drive a technological transformation programme.

The lender will use the vendor's advisory and implementation services to deploy and support a new core banking system and integrate with digital channels, according to a statement.

