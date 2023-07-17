New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy on Monday said it has introduced Network Expansion Insights, a data-driven dashboard that helps partner restaurants make informed decisions when choosing a location for their next outlet.

The dashboard offers restaurant partners access to an interface where they can specify their preferred cuisine, price range, and geography of interest.

"Whether it is a specific city or multiple cities from across the country, the dashboard generates a comprehensive list of potential expansion locations ranked by their viability and potential for success. Over 100 Swiggy partners have already used the Network Expansion Insights dashboard and have seen a quicker uptick in demand in the first few weeks of launch vis-a-vis their other outlets," the food and grocery delivery platform stated.

Shantanu Deshpande new Managing Director for Michelin in India

*Tyre maker Michelin on Monday announced the appointment of Shantanu Deshpande as Managing Director for Michelin in India.

Despande will be based out of Pune, it said.

Across his 23-year tenure with Michelin, he has held various leadership roles in sales and marketing, both in India and in other geographies such as North America, Africa, Middle East and Asia, the company said.

