Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) on Thursday welcomed the revised COVID guidelines for international air travel and said the move will help open up employment and business opportunities in the travel sector, which is on the verge of collapse due to the pandemic, an industry body official said on Thursday.

As per the revised guidelines, the government has done away with the mandatory seven-day home quarantine for those arriving from overseas and the need for them to undertake an RT-PCR test on the eighth day.

The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 14. Instead of seven-day home quarantine as mandated earlier, all travellers will self-monitor their health for 14 days after their arrival.

To ensure that Indian tourism can regain and then build on its market share of 1 per cent, such a move shall infuse confidence in the industry, said Jay Bhatia, Vice President of Travel Agents Association of India.

*** *IATO welcomes govt's decision to ease restrictions on international air travel

Tour operators' body IATO has welcomed the easing of COVID-related restrictions imposed on foreign travellers but urged the government to normalise international flight operations as per the bilateral agreements, which remain suspended since March 2020.

Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) thanked the government for revising guidelines and doing away with the seven-day quarantine rule for all nationals as well as the removal of the list of high-risk countries.

IATO said this will be beneficial for tour operators as the list has those countries that are key source markets.

IATO also urged the government to remove restrictions imposed on e-visa in view of the rapidly falling COVID cases.

*** *BattRe launches Augmented Reality based virtual showroom

EV maker BattRe Electric Mobility on Thursday announced the launch of its first Augmented Reality (AR) based virtual showroom 'Emagine' which allows customers to experience, customise and even buy the company's e-scooter.

With numerous levels of interactions, the virtual showroom is currently limited to the two existing models of its e-scooter -- Love and One -- but it will soon be expanded to include other upcoming models as well, BattRe said.

As this space evolves, so does the company's larger strategy as a multi-channel manufacturer to provide an engaging experience in the physical, digital, and remote selling environments, Founder & Director of BattRe Electric Mobility Nishchal Chaudhary said.

