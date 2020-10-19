New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced the launch of its TCS Workforce Analytics that is designed to enhance productivity and workforce experience.

The artificial intelligence-based unified system of engagement, insights and foresight for employees, managers and CXOs is designed to help enterprises deal with talent management challenges of the digital era.

Digital transformation calls for a new kind of talent, with diverse skill sets and capabilities, which traditional recruitment methods are ill-suited to assess, a statement said.

TCS Workforce Analytics uses machine learning, natural language processing and a patented cognitive engine developed by dotin Inc, a TCS Co-Innovation partner, to objectively evaluate skills, personality traits, strengths, cultural compatibility, workplace values, and the learning style of an individual, the statement said.

**** Suresh Rajagopalan takes over as Wibmo Inc CEO

* Wibmo Inc, a digital payments and payments security solutions provider, on Monday said it has elevated Suresh Rajagopalan as its chief executive officer.

Rajagopalan, who had joined Wibmo in April this year as chief business officer, succeeds Govind Setlur as the CEO, a statement said.

Setlur will now function in an advisory capacity chairing Wibmo's Advisory Council as the organisation accelerates its international expansion, it added.

Wibmo, co-founded by Setlur in 1999, was acquired by PayU last year.

As new Wibmo CEO, Suresh will become part of PayU's leadership team and report to PayU India CEO Anirban Mukherjee, the statement said.

**** GlobalLogic appoints Rajaram Radhakrishnan as Chief Revenue Officer

* GlobalLogic Inc, a digital product engineering company, on Monday said it has appointed Rajaram Radhakrishnan as its Chief Revenue Officer.

Radhakrishnan will be responsible for the strategy and execution of GlobalLogic's unified go-to-market to drive the company's next growth phase, and will be responsible for all market-facing functions including branding, marketing, sales, channel and strategic partnerships, a statement said.

The decision to introduce the CRO role comes as GlobalLogic continues to exceed current business goals and seeks to maintain that trajectory as it approaches the billion-dollar revenue mark and beyond, it added.

