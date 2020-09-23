New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Yale University on Wednesday announced the launch of a new framework that can help ensure privacy and trust in peer-to-peer digital networks.

Online exchange of money and data is burdened by numerous challenges, including delays, middlemen, lack of trust, and high costs. Despite the use of blockchain, the current crop of solutions does not fully address the issues faced by businesses and individuals, it added.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Launched at $699, Check Online Sale, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Some frameworks lack adequate trust, while others rely on centralised management that prevents users from maintaining control of their own data, it added.

"To address this challenge, Yale University and TCS collaborated to create a new architecture, making use of decentralised storage provided by Hyperledger Fabric and the IPFS peer-to-peer network, as well as decentralised identities supported by Hyperledger Aries and Indy," it said.

Also Read | How to Enable Zoom Two-Factor Authentication Feature.

**** HCL Technologies launches Mintvizor to enable agile deployment of analytics for smart manufacturing

*IT services major HCL Technologies on Wednesday launched MINTVIZOR, a manufacturing analytics solution for plant managers and factory personnel.

The solution provides real-time machine monitoring and analytics of shop-?oor data to drive decision making for higher throughput, reduced downtime and improved product quality, a statement said.

The solution offers manufacturing analytics provides real-time insights into the availability, performance, and quality of tools, equipment, devices, and machines, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)