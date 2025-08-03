American Family Day is an annual event that is celebrated in Arizona each year on the first Sunday in August. The day was first proclaimed in Arizona on August 7, 1977 by Governor Raúl Héctor Castro as a one-time observance. American Family Day is the 14th state-recognized holiday in Arizona, Title 1-301. Much like Mother's Day or Father's Day, American Family Day, is a non-paid holiday established as a separate day to appreciate family members by spending time with them. American Family Day 2025 falls on Sunday, August 3. Arizona resident John Makkai is credited with pushing the holiday through the Arizona legislation. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of Major National and International Events in August.

American Family Day 2025 Date

American Family Day 2025 falls on Sunday, August 3.

American Family Day History

American Family Day began as a 1-year proclamation, signed by then-Governor Raúl Héctor Castro, declaring August 7, 1977, American Family Day. The following year, American Family Day was signed into law as an official Arizona holiday by Governor Bruce Babbitt. The holiday also caught on in several other states, including North Carolina and Georgia.

American Family Day Significance

American Family Day is an important annual event that aims to encourage families to spend quality time together. Similar in spirit to Mother’s Day or Father’s Day, this day celebrates the family as a whole. American Family Day is an annual celebration dedicated to building strong family bonds and encouraging meaningful interactions among loved ones. On this day, families usually arrange family picnics, home gatherings, outdoor activities or board games to spend some time together and make memories with loved ones.

